Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of CAHPF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

