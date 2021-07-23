Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.