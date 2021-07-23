FY2022 EPS Estimates for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $32.19 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

