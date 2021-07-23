Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

BREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.85. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.