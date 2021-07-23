State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 39,841 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $43,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

