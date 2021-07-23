The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Plans GBX 4.80 Dividend

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 395.50 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.39. The City of London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.59 ($5.25).

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.