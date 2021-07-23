Caxton Associates LP Takes $246,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

