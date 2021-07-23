NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Declares Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $78.28 on Friday. NVE has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.