Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Drum Income Plus REIT stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.44. The company has a market cap of £25.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

Get Drum Income Plus REIT alerts:

About Drum Income Plus REIT

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.