State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $40,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

