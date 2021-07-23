SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives $17.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.05.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.
SharpSpring Company Profile
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
