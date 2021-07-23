Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TZOO. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.