First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

First Community has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

First Community stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

