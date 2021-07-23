Ohio Valley Banc Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

OVBC stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $119.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.90%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

