VOC Energy Trust (VOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $4.67 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VOC Energy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of VOC Energy Trust worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

