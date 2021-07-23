Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

NYSE SWK opened at $202.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.91. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

