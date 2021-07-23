Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

