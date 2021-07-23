IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of IDE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. IDE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.
IDE Group Company Profile
