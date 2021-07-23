IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IDE opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. IDE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

IDE Group Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

