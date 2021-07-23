Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £831.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 635.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02).

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

