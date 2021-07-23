Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on September 24th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $185.34 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

