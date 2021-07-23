The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on September 16th

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BUT opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.01 million and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 983.53.
About The Brunner Investment Trust
