The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on September 16th

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BUT opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.01 million and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 983.53.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

