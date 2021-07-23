ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Declares — Dividend of $1.57 (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.5679 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.80. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

