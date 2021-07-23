Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

LON:SFE opened at GBX 58.37 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The firm has a market cap of £80.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.77. Safestyle UK has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

In other news, insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

