Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,474.17 ($58.46).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,111.61 ($53.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £107.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,282.75. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

