Wagerr (WGR) One Day Volume Tops $3,450.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.84 million and $3,450.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00259943 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,982,917 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

