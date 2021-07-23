Standard Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $92,573.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,492.67 or 1.00067628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

