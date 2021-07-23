The Bank of Nova Scotia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,447 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

NYSE BNS opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

