Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

HWG opened at GBX 157.18 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.25 million and a PE ratio of 19.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.50. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.