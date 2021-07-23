Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 4,180 at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,525.25 ($46.06).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 3,506 ($45.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,005.75.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

