PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 218.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PROS by 543.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PROS by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PROS by 105.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 170,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 381,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

