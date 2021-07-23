Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 642,476 OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 1.73% of OncoSec Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCS opened at $2.43 on Friday. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,635. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONCS shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

