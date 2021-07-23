My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.53 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $38.53 million and $6.56 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00017304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00103632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00143000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.69 or 1.00183099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

