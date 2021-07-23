MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.48 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX opened at $464.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.85. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in MarketAxess by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

