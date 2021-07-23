Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of SPT opened at $90.25 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 74,555 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

