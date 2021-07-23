Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 352 ($4.60).

LON DLG opened at GBX 295.70 ($3.86) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

