UBS Group Reiterates €363.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

FRA:ADS opened at €312.30 ($367.41) on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €302.49.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

