BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

BigCommerce stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,333 shares of company stock worth $31,261,664. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

