Robert W. Baird Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $230.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSL. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.
Shares of CSL opened at $196.01 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.71. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
