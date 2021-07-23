Robert W. Baird Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $230.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSL. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $196.01 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.71. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.28). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

