BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 348,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

