Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $9,021,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 748,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

