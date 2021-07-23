Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOG. raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

HOG opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.