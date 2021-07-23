indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.17. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.