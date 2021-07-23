Citigroup Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

INTC stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

