Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.06 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 600,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

