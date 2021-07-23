Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 25,429 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

HCSG opened at $26.90 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.