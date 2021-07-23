Man Group plc Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 89.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411,936 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

NYSE WM opened at $144.98 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.