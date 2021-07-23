AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

