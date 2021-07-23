Critical Comparison: Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) vs. Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Check-Cap and Butterfly Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A N/A -$13.85 million ($0.08) -14.25 Butterfly Network $46.25 million 45.45 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.39

Check-Cap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Butterfly Network. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butterfly Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A -114.33% -98.40% Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Check-Cap and Butterfly Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 0 1 1 0 2.50 Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Check-Cap presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Butterfly Network has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.98%. Given Check-Cap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Check-Cap is more favorable than Butterfly Network.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Check-Cap on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

