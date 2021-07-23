Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.26) and the highest is ($1.35). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($2.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.37) to ($5.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

