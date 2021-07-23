Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $48.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.36.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,473. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

